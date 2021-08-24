NC DHHS Flu
Lancaster County paramedic dies from COVID-19 complications

Richard McKinney passed away Tuesday morning
Richard McKinney, who served with Lancaster County EMS, passed away Tuesday morning.
Richard McKinney, who served with Lancaster County EMS, passed away Tuesday morning.(Source: Pleasant Valley Fire Department via Facebook)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A Lancaster County paramedic died from complications from COVID-19, officials said.

According to Lancaster County EMS, Richard McKinney passed away Tuesday morning.

“He was a great medic and we’re proud to have served alongside of him,” a post on the Pleasant Valley Fire Department’s Facebook page stated, along with a photo of McKinney.

According to Lancaster County EMS, an escort from Piedmont Medical Center to the new EMS station near Highway 5 and Highway 521 is being planned for McKinney. An exact time was not immediately known.

Stay with WBTV for more.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

