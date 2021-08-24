Lancaster County paramedic dies from COVID-19 complications

This article has 100 words with a read time of approximately 29 seconds.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A Lancaster County paramedic died from complications from COVID-19, officials said.

According to Lancaster County EMS, Richard McKinney passed away Tuesday morning.

“He was a great medic and we’re proud to have served alongside of him,” a post on the Pleasant Valley Fire Department’s Facebook page stated, along with a photo of McKinney.

According to Lancaster County EMS, an escort from Piedmont Medical Center to the new EMS station near Highway 5 and Highway 521 is being planned for McKinney. An exact time was not immediately known.

