NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Josh Duggar attorneys seek dismissal of child porn charges

Josh Duggar faces child pornography charges.
Josh Duggar faces child pornography charges.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys for former reality TV star Josh Duggar have filed motions seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against him.

The motions ask for the dismissal of the two charges and to suppress evidence in the case, including all statements Duggar made to investigators, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The documents, filed Friday, allege prosecutors failed to preserve potentially exculpatory evidence and that the two acting secretaries of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at the time of the Duggar investigation weren’t properly appointed.

The motions to suppress evidence say investigators took Duggar’s cellphone before he could call his lawyer and questioned him without his lawyer present.

Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was indicted in April on two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography, some of which prosecutors said depicted the sexual abuse of toddlers.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Duggar has been confined to the home of family friends who agreed to be his custodian during his release, and he is prohibited from using any Internet-accessible devices as he awaits trial.

“19 Kids and Counting” was canceled following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
At least two injured in shooting in south Charlotte
Two injured in shooting along busy south Charlotte road
President Joe Biden believes the pandemic exposed “serious problems” with the current...
Biden administration officials say enhanced unemployment benefits will expire September 6
Missing swimmer dies from drowning on Lake Norman
The incident happened on Tartan Court Monday morning.
Man shot and killed in southeast Charlotte, police investigating as homicide

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden faces decision on Afghanistan airlift, Taliban edict
The incident happened at the Cambridge Court 1 building.
Police investigating homicide at Salisbury apartment
Richard McKinney, who served with Lancaster County EMS, passed away Tuesday morning.
Lancaster County paramedic dies from COVID-19 complications
Country music star Brad Paisley is bringing his tour to Charlotte this weekend and is...
Country music star Brad Paisley brings tour to Charlotte, encourages COVID-19 vaccinations
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 leaders meet to press Biden on Afghanistan deadline