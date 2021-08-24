Jiggy With The Piggy coming back for 2022 in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: Mark your calendars now because there is nowhere else you should be the weekend of May 13 – except at Jiggy with the Piggy! Recognized as one of the Best Southeastern Festivals in the U.S., this free event is held in Downtown Kannapolis.

The Jiggy with the Piggy BBQ Competition and Festival will be May 13 thru May 15, 2022 and will feature a free concert by country great Sammy Kershaw.

Grammy nominated artist Sammy Kershaw has six gold and three platinum albums with 25 Top 40 singles and two #1 hits including, “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Love of My Life”. He will perform many of his hits at the concert on Friday, May 13.

The City’s premier festival is held annually to celebrate all things barbeque. Plans are underway now to add even more fun for you and your family.

The event includes the Jiggy 5K, over 100 arts & crafts vendors, concerts, a family movie, and a People’s Choice wings and pork tasting.

Over 100 Kansas City Barbeque Society judges will be here to judge the best barbeque in the land as teams from across the U.S. compete for significant prize monies.

Vendor registration will begin in November and all previous vendors will be contacted via email with more information. To get on our vendor registration list email us at parks@kannapolisnc.gov.

For more information on the festival and all the great Jiggy fun visit www.jiggywiththepiggy.com

