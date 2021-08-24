NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘It kills me.’ Father watches son fight for his life after contracting the delta variant

By Blair Sabol and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – Just before he was put on a ventilator, Ethan Snook told his aunt he wishes he’d gotten vaccinated for COVID-19.

The 19-year-old had tested positive for the highly contagious delta variant.

For his dad Erich Snook, seeing photos of his son lying in a hospital bed are tough to take in.

“It kills me,” he told KCBD-TV. “Seeing Ethan, what he looks like right now versus what he looked like before ... it will take the biggest strongest person -- it’ll tear them down to nothing.”

Both Ethan and Erich Snook caught the virus in late July.

The only difference, Erich Snook had received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while his son had not.

Doctors believe having the initial shot could be the reason he didn’t end up hospitalized too.

“Young kids, they think they’re invincible and think it can’t happen to them,” Erich Snook said. “I’m here to tell you it can happen, and it will happen and he’s proof of it. It hit him, and it hit him hard.”

Doctors have warned the family that Ethan Snook could have lung damage.

“It’s sad enough when it happens to people in New York and in other states, but when it’s one of your own it’s really hard,” his aunt, Christina Weathers, said. “Look at this perfectly healthy 19-year-old nephew of mine that has no underlying health issues who’s fighting for his life.”

While it’s unclear how long he’ll remain in the hospital, his dad said the odds are looking better now than they did a month ago.

“When he first went in the hospital, they were telling me he only had a 20-30% chance of survival,” Erich Snook said.

Copyright 2021 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
At least two injured in shooting in south Charlotte
Two injured in shooting along busy south Charlotte road
President Joe Biden believes the pandemic exposed “serious problems” with the current...
Biden administration officials say enhanced unemployment benefits will expire September 6
Missing swimmer dies from drowning on Lake Norman
Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co. officials update indoor mask mandate to include all public, private...
Mecklenburg County updates indoor mask mandate to include all public, private and parochial schools, MACS to adopt mandate

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by a "recent...
Possible Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
LIVE: Biden gives update on Aug. 31 final pullout from Afghanistan
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
Bill to curb racial teachings advances in North Carolina
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston was sent a letter from the public health director that had...
Letter from public health director to CMS superintendent makes COVID-19 recommendations for school year
Kathy Hochul has become New York’s first female governor. She’s taking control of a state...
Hochul becomes NY’s first female governor as Cuomo exits