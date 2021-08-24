‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, North Carolina reported that 3,342 people in the state are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Monday was the first day since Jan. 27 that the state reported more than 3,300.

Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shows.

“I felt like I had been in the twilight zone,” one woman told WBTV.

She did not want to share her name, but she says that is how she felt after she says she spent 20 hours at the Atrium Health Pineville emergency room in July.

She says she took her partner there around 4 pm for a non-COVID-related illness.

“The waiting room was already full,” she said. “There was an overflow area outside in the parking lot.”

She says they took his vitals from the waiting room, and then they waited some more.

“Around 8 o’clock in the morning my husband went back, saw a doctor, had antibiotics and about 12:15 that afternoon he was released,” she said.

Her story is similar to that of Caitlin Ainsworth, who went to the ER at Novant Health in Matthews last week.

She recently had her gallbladder removed.

“All of a sudden I had a lot of chest pain and it was hard to breathe normally,” Ainsworth said.

She says another patient was told it would be a 14-hour wait time.

To avoid that, her mother drove her to the emergency department at Atrium Health in Huntersville.

She says they waited for hours to be triaged, and once they were put in a room the wait continued.

“We waited in the room for an hour or two and still never saw a doctor or a nurse to come in and say we will be with you in a few minutes,” she said.

With her pain meds running out, they decided to leave without ever seeing a doctor.

Despite the frustration, she wants people to know that the health care workers are not at fault.

“They’re understaffed, and they really do care so much about the patient,” she said.

In a statement from Atrium Health, a spokesperson said:

The spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, in addition to other illnesses, is causing a significant increase in the number of patients being admitted to Atrium Health hospitals and others around the region. We’re grateful the State of North Carolina has given hospitals flexibility to increase their bed capacity to handle spikes in admissions. An important way the public can assist our hospitals is by seeking care in a way that best matches their condition. Care for minor illnesses or injuries can be provided via a virtual visit or a visit to their primary care physician or an urgent care center. This will allow emergency departments to focus care on those facing life-threatening medical conditions.

As we continue to address the Delta variant, vaccination is the best defense for people to protect themselves and those around them. Over 95% of COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths are people who are unvaccinated. Atrium Health suggests that vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in public in-door settings to reduce the spread of the virus, including to those with compromised immune systems and young children who are not yet cleared to be vaccinated. Continued hand-washing and social distancing is also recommended.

To determine what level of care a patient needs, Atrium Health has a tool you can find by clicking here.

In a statement from Novant Health, a spokesperson said:

Wait times for emergency departments are not currently available on our website. Individuals experiencing a medical emergency such as chest pain or stroke symptoms are encouraged to go to the nearest emergency department. Estimated wait times should not deter them from seeking the emergent care they need. Those seeking treatment for non-life threatening conditions are encouraged to call their primary care provider or visit an urgent care center near them.

As a reminder, our emergency departments are not the appropriate venue to seek a COVID-19 test. We ask for anyone seeking a COVID-19 test to please visit NovantHealth.org/coronavirus for a list of COVID-19 testing locations.

Like health care systems across the country, we are experiencing high volumes in all of our emergency departments, and community members should expect higher than usual wait times.

