Heat index close to 100 degrees this afternoon!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - They say if you don’t like the heat, stay out of the kitchen. But I’m betting you’d be cooler in the kitchen than outside this afternoon!

Heat index close to 100 degrees

90s all week

Just a few PM t-storms

Today’s big story is the heat. Actual highs will be in the mid-90s and it will feel a whole lot hotter!

Forecast heat index (First Alert Weather)

Rain chances will remain low, so even a temporary cool-down will be hard to come by. Tomorrow will bring a little better chance for a few afternoon storms - but not by a lot. Highs will be in the low 90s on Wednesday. CMS kids heading back to school will have hot temps just like most of the other kids who have already gone back. No fall weather is in sight for anyone.

Thursday and Friday will take us to the low 90s with a small afternoon thunderstorm chance.

The weekend looks about the same. Highs will be in the low 90s with a few stray afternoon thunderstorms.

The tropics are quiet - for now.

Tropical weather outlook (First Alert Weather)

There are three disturbances we are watching. None of them have much of a chance of formation over the next 48 hours. However, over the next five days, as you can see on the graphic, the chance starts to go up. There are no immediate threats to the Carolinas, but we are always monitoring it.

Make it a great afternoon!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

