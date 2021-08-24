NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Disney reaches vaccination agreement with union workers

The Walt Disney Company reached a deal with a coalition of unions to require COVID-19...
The Walt Disney Company reached a deal with a coalition of unions to require COVID-19 vaccinations for unionized employees.(Source: Walt Disney World via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company and a coalition of unions have agreed that workers at Disney World will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs.

The deal reached Monday requires the union workers to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 22 unless they get a medical or religious exemption.

Disney already began requiring all non-union hourly and salaried employees to get the shots.

The company plans on-site vaccine events for employees over the next several weeks.

The Service Trades Council Union said employees who don’t comply will be “separated from the company” but can get hired again in the future.

The deal was announced shortly after Pfizer’s vaccine earned full FDA approval.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
At least two injured in shooting in south Charlotte
Two injured in shooting along busy south Charlotte road
President Joe Biden believes the pandemic exposed “serious problems” with the current...
Biden administration officials say enhanced unemployment benefits will expire September 6
Missing swimmer dies from drowning on Lake Norman
The incident happened on Tartan Court Monday morning.
Man shot and killed in southeast Charlotte, police investigating as homicide

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden faces decision on Afghanistan airlift, Taliban edict
The incident happened at the Cambridge Court 1 building.
Police investigating homicide at Salisbury apartment
Richard McKinney, who served with Lancaster County EMS, passed away Tuesday morning.
Lancaster County paramedic dies from COVID-19 complications
Country music star Brad Paisley is bringing his tour to Charlotte this weekend and is...
Country music star Brad Paisley brings tour to Charlotte, encourages COVID-19 vaccinations
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 leaders meet to press Biden on Afghanistan deadline