Country music star Brad Paisley brings tour to Charlotte, encourages COVID-19 vaccinations

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Country music star Brad Paisley is bringing his tour to Charlotte this weekend and is encouraging fans to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Paisley will bring the tour to Charlotte at PNC Music Pavilion on Aug. 28.

The country music star announced his Tour 2021 with special guests of multi-platinum selling and current ACM New Male Artist Jimmie Allen and Columbia Nashville rising star Kameron Marlowe.

Paisley partnered with Vanderbilt Health in a national PSA to encourage fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine - “Be a Fan. Take the Shot.”

“It’s been a real difficult year, a nightmare for anyone who makes their living with a group of people. I feel very passionate about the chance we have for normalcy right now with the vaccine – there’s light at the end of the tunnel. I have a band and crew just waiting to get back out on the road. The more of us that Take the Shot the safer it will be for all of us to gather,” Paisley said.

Fans can purchase tickets for all dates now at www.bradpaisley.com. Check local markets for on-sale information and additional event details.

A portion of all ticket sales will go to The Store – a nonprofit free-referral-based grocery store co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

