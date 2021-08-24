Chester County Schools defy S.C. mask mandate ban, requires masks indoors

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County School Board voted on Monday to require masks in schools for students and staff.

The mask mandate starts on August 30.

South Carolina state law keeps public school districts from using state money for mask mandates in schools.

However, Chester County joins districts such as Charleston and Richland One to defy the mask mandate ban.

The district says it is not using state funds to enforce the mask mandate.

South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman says she agrees with them although she does not advocate breaking the law.

At a press conference, Spearman urged lawmakers to repeal the mask ban so school boards would have the choice.

State leaders and pediatricians wanted to drive the message home that masks are necessary as well as vaccines if your student is eligible get one.

But Spearman, Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist, and the pediatricians say without masks, the outlook could look grim.

Spearman says districts are divided between either most students wearing masks or only a few choosing to mask up.

“We’re better than this. We’re smarter than this. Parents, please listen to your doctors,” says Spearman.

Spearman left nothing to wonder about on her position on masks in schools.

“I disagree with the governor on this. We have got to have a solution to this,” she says.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.