NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Chester County Schools defy S.C. mask mandate ban, requires masks indoors

(LM Otero | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County School Board voted on Monday to require masks in schools for students and staff.

The mask mandate starts on August 30.

South Carolina state law keeps public school districts from using state money for mask mandates in schools.

However, Chester County joins districts such as Charleston and Richland One to defy the mask mandate ban.

The district says it is not using state funds to enforce the mask mandate.

Spearman: ‘We’re better than this, we’re smarter than this’, top education official urges masks in schools

South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman says she agrees with them although she does not advocate breaking the law.

At a press conference, Spearman urged lawmakers to repeal the mask ban so school boards would have the choice.

Gov: SC law ‘very clear’ in banning school mask mandates

State leaders and pediatricians wanted to drive the message home that masks are necessary as well as vaccines if your student is eligible get one.

But Spearman, Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist, and the pediatricians say without masks, the outlook could look grim.

Spearman says districts are divided between either most students wearing masks or only a few choosing to mask up.

“We’re better than this. We’re smarter than this. Parents, please listen to your doctors,” says Spearman.

Spearman left nothing to wonder about on her position on masks in schools.

“I disagree with the governor on this. We have got to have a solution to this,” she says.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing swimmer dies from drowning on Lake Norman
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
President Joe Biden believes the pandemic exposed “serious problems” with the current...
Biden administration officials say enhanced unemployment benefits will expire September 6
Two N.C. men accused of impersonating federal officers, robbing home

Latest News

School administrators at Johnson C. Smith University are requiring that all students be...
Johnson C. Smith students sound off on campus vaccine requirement
Bill Cook
Rock Hill Schools superintendent Bill Cook resigns unexpectedly 1 week into school year
Former Myers Park students question how CMPD handled reported rapes
Former Myers Park students question how CMPD handled reported rapes
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach