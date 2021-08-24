NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte Motor Speedway and Blue Cross NC raise nearly $30,000 in Drive-in to Drive Out Hunger movie series

Charlotte Motor Speedway and Blue Cross NC raised nearly $30,000 during their Drive-In to Drive...
Charlotte Motor Speedway and Blue Cross NC raised nearly $30,000 during their Drive-In to Drive Out Hunger summer movie series at America's Home for Racing. Proceeds will support local efforts to improve food security for area families in need.(CMS Photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - This summer, Charlotte Motor Speedway (Speedway) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), along with the Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), raised nearly $30,000 to help improve food security for local families through the Speedway’s Drive-in to Drive Out Hunger movie series.

All proceeds, totaling over $14,310, from the drive-in movie series hosted by the Speedway supported local organizations and their initiatives that work to improve food security. Blue Cross NC committed to a dollar-for-dollar match, bringing the total amount raised to over $28,620 for the nearly 1 in 5 households in Mecklenburg County that are considered food insecure.

This collaboration builds on Blue Cross NC’s ongoing effort to address critical non-medical drivers of health, specifically food security.

“At Blue Cross NC, we are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of all North Carolinians, and a large part of health relies on food security,” said Reagan Greene Pruitt, vice president of marketing and community engagement at Blue Cross NC. “We’re proud to support this collaborative effort and join forces with Charlotte Motor Speedway and generous community members in efforts to combat hunger throughout the Charlotte region.”

The drive-ins are part of a larger campaign with the Speedway called Drive Out Hunger, with events scheduled throughout the year, including camper food donation drives, gate entry canned goods collections and appearances from the campaign-branded Pace Car that encourages fans to donate to help “drive out hunger.”

“Our partnership with Blue Cross NC transcends sports and shows what is truly possible when entities work together to make a real impact in their communities,” said Greg Walter, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s executive vice president and general manager. “What began as an idea to bring COVID-safe fun to the speedway in the form of drive-in movies – through creativity and the generosity of our friends at Blue Cross NC – became a concerted effort to enrich the lives of locals facing food insecurity and help make a meaningful difference.”

Fans can still participate in these programs and help make an impact on food security. All donations collected throughout the year will be given to local community partners through the Speedway Children’s Charities.

For more information regarding the Drive out Hunger campaign, please visit https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/driveouthunger/.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
President Joe Biden believes the pandemic exposed “serious problems” with the current...
Biden administration officials say enhanced unemployment benefits will expire September 6
At least two injured in shooting in south Charlotte
Two injured in shooting along busy south Charlotte road
Missing swimmer dies from drowning on Lake Norman
The incident happened on Tartan Court Monday morning.
Man shot and killed in southeast Charlotte, police investigating as homicide

Latest News

Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co. officials update indoor mask mandate to include all public, private...
Mecklenburg County updates indoor mask mandate to include all public, private and parochial schools, MACS to adopt mandate
The walk raised awareness and funds to cure a rare genetic disorder.
Walk for Strength raises funds, awareness to find cure for creatine deficiencies
Tournament proceeds will assist with student scholarships, technology, and equipment updates
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation to host benefit golf tournament
Deputies began the investigation just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday night.
At least one dead after shooting in Rowan County