Charlotte crews called to natural gas line fire

Crews were called to Sharon Commons Lane Tuesday evening for a gas line fire.
Crews were called to Sharon Commons Lane Tuesday evening for a gas line fire.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have been called to a natural gas line fire Tuesday evening in Charlotte, fire officials said.

According to a tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire is off Sharon Commons Lane in the station 16 area.

By 6 p.m. Tuesday, drivers were asked to seek an alternate route as a portion of Sharon Road was closed for fire department operations.

