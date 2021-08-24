Charlotte crews called to natural gas line fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have been called to a natural gas line fire Tuesday evening in Charlotte, fire officials said.

According to a tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire is off Sharon Commons Lane in the station 16 area.

By 6 p.m. Tuesday, drivers were asked to seek an alternate route as a portion of Sharon Road was closed for fire department operations.

Update Natural Gas Line Fire; 4100 block of Sharon Commons Ln; 6300 block of Sharon Rd closed for fire department operations; seek alternate route. https://t.co/TTG6R36YSP pic.twitter.com/DB8gjNIPy9 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 24, 2021

