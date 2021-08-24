NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte bar to require proof of vaccine to attend events

The bar will also still require masks while indoors
A Charlotte bar will now require proof of COVID-19 vaccination in addition to a valid ID in order to attend all shows and events.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte bar will now require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend all shows and events.

That’s the announcement the owners of Petra’s made on their Facebook page Tuesday. The proof of vaccination is in addition to a valid ID.

Petra’s managers said they will also still require masks while indoors.

“We’re sorry for the short notice, but what must be done must be done – anything less would be highly irresponsible on our part,” Petra’s social post stated.

See the full announcement below:

The owners of Petra's announced that they will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all shows and events.(Petra's via Facebook)

Petra’s in Plaza Midwood has been a venue for local bands and jazz artists for the last 15 years or so. After shutting down due to the pandemic, owners were able to reopen the last weekend in July.

Petra’s announcement comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and as the latest surge – driven by the highly contagious delta variant – continues across North Carolina and the rest of the country.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, 4,623 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, with a percent-positive of 14.7%.

Across the state, 64% of the adult population is vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 59% of North Carolina’s adult population is fully vaccinated, according to state health officials.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

