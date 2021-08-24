NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing

Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began...
Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began sparking” after Flight 751 from New Orleans landed at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and was waiting for a gate.(Source: Alaska Airlines, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — The cell phone of a passenger on an Alaska Airlines jet caught fire after the plane landed at the Sea-Tac International Airport, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone off, the carrier said Tuesday.

Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began sparking” after Flight 751 from New Orleans landed at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and was waiting for a gate.

The crew used fire extinguishers and a battery containment bag to stop the phone from smoking. Lane said crew members deployed the plane’s evacuation slides due to “hazy” conditions inside the cabin and that passengers slid down them to get out.

Passengers were taken by bus to the terminal and two received treatment at a hospital, Lane said. He had no details about their conditions.

There were 129 passengers and six crew on board.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
At least two injured in shooting in south Charlotte
Two injured in shooting along busy south Charlotte road
President Joe Biden believes the pandemic exposed “serious problems” with the current...
Biden administration officials say enhanced unemployment benefits will expire September 6
Missing swimmer dies from drowning on Lake Norman
Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co. officials update indoor mask mandate to include all public, private...
Mecklenburg County updates indoor mask mandate to include all public, private and parochial schools, MACS to adopt mandate

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Fauci says US could have pandemic under control by spring
Alex Rodríguez agreed to testify against former Sen. Frank Artiles after pleading guilty in...
Candidate pleads guilty in alleged Florida vote-siphoning scam
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared in a...
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific
A black bear like this one stole an Amazon package from a front porch in Connecticut.
Bear caught on video stealing package from Connecticut porch
The woman was fined for an incident that happened on a Feb. 28 Republic Airlines flight from...
Woman fined $17K for vaping, drinking and refusing to wear mask on flight to Charlotte