Both Disney stores in the Charlotte area to close in September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Both Disney stores in the Charlotte area closing within a month.

According to the Disney store website, both the location at SouthPark Mall and the location at Concord Mills will close on or before Sept. 15.

The location in Raleigh already closed, so that means there will no longer be any Disney stores in North Carolina.

The only South Carolina store is in Myrtle Beach.

Target has announced it will open Disney shops inside its stores, but there’s no word on if that will include stores in the Carolinas.

