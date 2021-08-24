NC DHHS Flu
Bill to curb racial teachings advances in North Carolina

The move came Tuesday as Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson released a task force report citing alleged cases of “indoctrination” in North Carolina public schools.
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina Senate committee has advanced a measure that would limit how teachers can discuss racial concepts inside the classroom.

LETTER: Lt. Gov. Robinson on Indoctrination in N.C. report

The Senate Education Committee devolved into chaos as conservatives challenged Democrats who questioned the merits of the bill. T

The bill is widely seen as a response to critical race theory, a framework legal scholars developed decades ago centering on the idea that racism is systemic.

It has become somewhat of a catchall phrase to describe concepts some Republicans find objectionable.

