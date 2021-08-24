Back to School: Ready for the big first day?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is your home for back to school and you are already sending us your first-day photos from across the Carolinas. So we want to know, how excited were your kids to head back to the classroom? Vote in our poll below and then submit your first-day photos to us! If you post to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, tag us with #WBTVandMe.

Check out the photos you’ve submitted so far!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.