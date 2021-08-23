“You don’t know who you’re messing with” Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner dwi arrest

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On police body camera video obtained by WBTV and The Salisbury Post, a Rowan County Commissioner who was stopped under the suspicion of driving while impaired appears to use his position to threaten the jobs of officers, and even to withhold funds from the Salisbury Police Department.

According to the police report, an officer responded to a call about a reckless driver on W. Innes St. at Statesville Boulevard at approximately 7:23 pm on June 27. Rowan County Commissioner Craig Pierce was alleged to have been driving at an estimated 50 miles an hour in a 35 mile an hour zone, “split” two lanes of traffic, had “red, glassy eyes,” and the “odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

The officer noted seeing Pierce cross the centerline and nearly hit several other vehicles.

The officer said in his report that Pierce, 65, admitted drinking, could not complete roadside test, and was described as “belligerent.”

On the video, Pierce is heard frequently cursing the officers. Getting out of his SUV, Pierce stumbles and nearly falls, telling police that he can’t walk due to his “neuropathy.”

Among other things on the video, when the officer tells Pierce he blew .27 on the breath alcohol test, Pierce says “that’s bulls***.”

He tells the officers ”You don’t know who you’re messing with,” and “I’m going to sue your a** and have your job. What I’m able to do is to take your damn job, take your job.” (pointing at second officer)

Pierce appears to continue cursing officers, saying ”I’m going to stop your a**.” “You guys are a joke, you guys are a f****** joke.”

Pierce says he is going to call his attorney and that “the attorney I’m going to bring in here is going to rip your a**.” He also threatens to defund the police, saying “that s*** will go away.”

The arrest warrant states that Pierce “unlawfully and willfully did operate a motor vehicle in a street or highway while subject to an impairing substance.”

Pierce has been a Rowan County Commissioner since 2012.

