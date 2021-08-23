NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

“You don’t know who you’re messing with” Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner dwi arrest

Craig Pierce appears to threaten to withhold funding from police
Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On police body camera video obtained by WBTV and The Salisbury Post, a Rowan County Commissioner who was stopped under the suspicion of driving while impaired appears to use his position to threaten the jobs of officers, and even to withhold funds from the Salisbury Police Department.

According to the police report, an officer responded to a call about a reckless driver on W. Innes St. at Statesville Boulevard at approximately 7:23 pm on June 27. Rowan County Commissioner Craig Pierce was alleged to have been driving at an estimated 50 miles an hour in a 35 mile an hour zone, “split” two lanes of traffic, had “red, glassy eyes,” and the “odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

The officer noted seeing Pierce cross the centerline and nearly hit several other vehicles.

The officer said in his report that Pierce, 65, admitted drinking, could not complete roadside test, and was described as “belligerent.”

On the video, Pierce is heard frequently cursing the officers. Getting out of his SUV, Pierce stumbles and nearly falls, telling police that he can’t walk due to his “neuropathy.”

Among other things on the video, when the officer tells Pierce he blew .27 on the breath alcohol test, Pierce says “that’s bulls***.”

He tells the officers ”You don’t know who you’re messing with,” and “I’m going to sue your a** and have your job. What I’m able to do is to take your damn job, take your job.” (pointing at second officer)

Pierce appears to continue cursing officers, saying ”I’m going to stop your a**.” “You guys are a joke, you guys are a f****** joke.”

Pierce says he is going to call his attorney and that “the attorney I’m going to bring in here is going to rip your a**.” He also threatens to defund the police, saying “that s*** will go away.”

The arrest warrant states that Pierce “unlawfully and willfully did operate a motor vehicle in a street or highway while subject to an impairing substance.”

Pierce has been a Rowan County Commissioner since 2012.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing swimmer dies from drowning on Lake Norman
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Two N.C. men accused of impersonating federal officers, robbing home
First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
Students get vaccines at HCS, CMC clinic
Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in N. Carolina

Latest News

A CMPD patrol vehicle is seen parked outside a building on the campus of Myers Park High School
‘They made me feel worse’: Former Myers Park HS students question CMPD response to rape reports
WBTV News Now: Walking through everything you need to know as students return to school in N.C.
WBTV News Now: Walking through everything you need to know as students return to school in N.C.
The incident happened on Tartan Court Monday morning.
Man shot and killed in southeast Charlotte, police investigating as homicide
5 tips to take the perfect first-day photo
2-minute video: Tips on taking A+ photos on the first day of school