‘Why not get it?’ FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: North Carolina health experts, people getting the shot react

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Food and Drug Administration formally approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone age 16 and older.

Until now, all three vaccine brands were being administered under Emergency Use Authorization.

The line to get a vaccine at the StarMed on Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte seemed busier than ever Monday.

17-year-old Michael Stanley told WBTV he wanted the shot before he goes back to school.

He opted for Pfizer.

“If something is safe, and you know it’s safe, then why not get it?” Stanley said.

Duke University’s Dr. Mark McClellan, a former FDA Commissioner, answered questions from media outlets Monday afternoon.

He says this approval means there were extensive studies, review, and no corners cut.

“The agency also goes through person by person, every patient, who has data reported, and verifies it, doesn’t just look at the aggregate numbers, but goes back to the hundreds of thousands of pages and files of the raw data,” Dr. McClellen said.

He says it further proves the safety and effectiveness.

“We now have very clear evidence that some of the misinformation out there, like the vaccine, can cause fertility issues or covid, are just not there in the data, and on the other hand the effectiveness really is,” he said.

He also says companies already had good standing to require employees to get the shot, but this approval means we will see more mandates.

“I might as well jump the gun before it starts becoming a requirement at my job site,” Forrest Raths told WBTV.

Raths was in line to get his first dose at StarMed on Monday afternoon.

He says he is finally feeling ready to roll up his sleeve and expects many of his coworkers to follow.

“Now that it’s fully gotten FDA approval, there’s no real debate on whether to or not,” he said.

