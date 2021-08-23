NC DHHS Flu
Watch the kids at the bus stop as dense fog reduces visibility Monday morning

Visibilities are running 0-1 miles in many spots so be extra careful as kids are at the bus stop.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Watch the kids at the bus stop! Fog is reducing visibilities for our NC/SC border counties.

  • Foggy start
  • Hot afternoon
  • Above 90° all week!

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

This morning, a lot more kids are at the bus stop! There may also be a lot of fog where you are. York, Chester, Lancaster and Chesterfield Co in SC and Union, Anson and Rockingham Co in NC have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9am.

Visibilities are running 0-1 miles in many spots. Be extra careful as kids are at the bus stop. They aren’t necessarily back in practice. You may not be either. Let’s keep everyone safe on this first day of school!

The rest of the day will be hot! Highs will make it to the low to mid 90s. Rain chances will be low. Tuesday will be even hotter. Highs will reach the mid 90s. It will feel like it is closer to 100°. Rain chances will only be at 20%.

There is a little better rain chance on Wednesday - 40%. That is the best chance of the week. Highs will settle back in the low 90s.

Thursday and Friday will be warm and muggy with highs in the low 90s and a few afternoon thunderstorms.

The weekend won’t be much different. Highs will be around 90° and afternoon storms are possible.

Make it a great week!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

