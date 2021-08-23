Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Dorchester District 2 employees have died from COVID, according to SC for ED.

The organization said Clair Baisley passed away from COVID earlier this weekend. Baisley, who taught at Knightsville Elementary for seven years, had just accepted a job at Spann Elementary as an assistant principal, according to SC for ED officials.

SC for ED also reported that Carla White, a cafeteria manager at Flowertown Elementary School, died from COVID this week. According to the organization, Beth Collins, who is a coach at Summerville High School, also passed away from COVID earlier this week.

Scott Baisley, Clair’s husband, said his wife fought the virus for three weeks before losing her fight.

“My heart is destroyed right now,” Baisley said on Sunday. ”She gave birth to our son at 34 weeks during her battle with COVID and never got to hold him. Please wake up and realize the urgency in following safe protocols. The doctors are not against us.”

Scott said Clair wore her mask everywhere and was diligent in keeping sanitized.

“She was otherwise healthy and there was no explanation for why this awful disease affected her so badly,” Scott said. “She fought for 3 weeks before losing her fight. Wear the mask.”

Scott said Clair was not vaccinated against the virus due to her pregnancy. Before Clair got sick, her doctors at the time told both of them that there was not enough data to say one way or the other if the vaccines were safe for pregnant women, Scott said.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an update on the safety of the vaccine and pregnant women while Clair was in the hospital, according to Scott.

