StarMed to open new clinic for monoclonal antibody therapy in Charlotte as use of therapy is up 18-fold in N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - StarMed Healthcare is opening up a new clinic location where it will be the first non-healthcare-system clinic to provide free monoclonal antibody therapy, a COVID-19 treatment, in the Charlotte area.

The new clinic will be at 491 North Wendover Road. The new space will have 14 private rooms to accommodate monoclonal antibody patients.

StarMed will continue to work with other counties around the state to set up similar clinics.

StarMed says its goal is to relieve the burden on the hospital system by offering REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy to patients, which research validation has shown:

Reduces the mortality rate of COVID-19 by 20%-70%.

Decreases symptoms in COVID-positive patients by two weeks.

Decreases viral loads to make patients less contagious.

For patients who are exposed to COVID-19, monoclonal antibody therapy can be used as a prophylaxis after being exposed to decrease getting symptomatic COVID-19 by 93%.

REGEN-COV has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Due to a limited supply, appointments are being accepted through the starmed.care website.

Monoclonal antibodies are made in a laboratory. They can be administered to patients via IV infusion. It takes about 21 minutes to receive the treatment. A patient must wait for an hour after treatment to be monitored for any side effects.

REGEN-COV is produced by taking the natural immunity from a covid-positive donor and replicating the antibody protein that is specific to fighting COVID-19.

The replicated antibodies are administered through either a 21-minute IV infusion or subcutaneous injection, with a 60-minute observation for any side effects. The antibodies remain in the patient’s system for 30 to 90 days.

Minor side effects include nausea and dizziness, while serious side effects are rare. A full list of safety and efficacy can be found on the StarMed website.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is completely free to patients and is not a substitute for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Patients who SHOULD receive doses of REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy:

Individuals ages 12 and up who are unvaccinated can receive monoclonal antibody therapy.

Anyone who is vaccinated but has an immunocompromised state due to underlying health conditions like cancer, organ transplants, autoimmune disorders or chronic steroid use.

Individuals who are positive with COVID-19 with mild or moderate symptoms.

Patients who SHOULD NOT receive doses of REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy:

Patients with severe symptoms, and anyone who is requiring increased oxygen due to being positive with COVID-19.

Anyone who is exposed to COVID-19 but has been vaccinated and can mount a good response.

Who:

-Unvaccinated Ppl age 12 +

-Anyone who is vaccinated but has an immunocompromised state due to underlying health conditions

-Ppl who are positive with COVID-19 with mild or moderate symptoms.@WBTV_News — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) August 23, 2021

Last week, North Carolina health leaders said the use of monoclonal antibodies for treatment of COVID-19 increased by 18-fold since late June from 100 administrations for the week of June 23 to 1,874 for the week of Aug. 11.

Statewide, there are more than 130 sites offering monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 as this treatment can decrease the likelihood of hospitalization related to COVID-19.

Talk to your health care provider to see if monoclonal antibody therapy is an option, find a treatment center near you or call the Federal Monoclonal Antibody Call Center for assistance at 1-877-332-6585 (English) or 1-877-366-0310 (Spanish).

Some people may qualify for preventative treatment before showing symptoms.

More information, including answers to frequently asked questions, are available on NCDHHS’ COVID-19 website.

The federal government is providing monoclonal antibody therapy at no cost to patients. However, health care providers may charge an administration fee for treatment. Medicare and many commercial insurance companies are covering all costs for patients. Check with your health plan to learn more about treatment costs.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.