Smith moves from NBA to college classes, golf at N.C. A&T

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - J.R. Smith has gone from the NBA to attending classes and playing golf at North Carolina A&T.

The 16-year NBA veteran skipped college basketball in 2004.

He went on to win two world championships and make millions.

Now he’s a freshman walk-on for the Aggies.

Smith says he was drawn to the Greensboro, North Carolina, school because of his interest in attending a Historically Black College or University.

Smith was originally supposed to play college basketball in the same state at North Carolina under Roy Williams.

Now Smith is focusing on finishing assignments like his first-ever Powerpoint presentation for an English class.

