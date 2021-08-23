Police: Teen injured in shooting at Gastonia’s Lineberger Park
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in Gastonia’s Lineberger Park that left a teen injured.
According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers went to the park at 8:45 p.m. after a call came in about the shooting.
Police said they learned a 17-year-old male had been shot while in Lineberger Park’s parking lot and was taken to the hospital by friends, a press release stated.
According to authorities, the suspect in the shooting was last seen wearing a white shirt and green shorts.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call detectives at (704) 842-5123. Calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000.
