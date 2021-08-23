NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Chase ends in crash at South Boulevard, Starbrook Drive in Charlotte; one detained

The driver of the vehicle drove off as officers tried to make contact, authorities said.
The driver of the vehicle drove off as officers tried to make contact, authorities said.
The driver of the vehicle drove off as officers tried to make contact, authorities said.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was detained following a chase Monday morning in Charlotte where a pedestrian and other vehicles were hit, according to authorities.

According to information from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were alerted around 11 a.m. to a license plate reader hit on South Boulevard for a vehicle wanted in connection with a previous crime.

The driver of the vehicle drove off as officers tried to make contact, authorities said. The officers did not pursue and the CMPD’s aviation unit was able to keep the vehicle in sight as it continued to drive erratically, according to law enforcement.

As the vehicle continued on Starbrook Drive, it reportedly hit a pedestrian and drove off, according to the CMPD. Officers then began a pursuit, as the vehicle continued outbound on South Boulevard. It hit several other vehicles before crashing on South Boulevard., officers said.

The driver of the vehicle was subsequently detained at the crash site and is being investigated for their involvement, according to the CMPD.

Officers said the pedestrian and all other occupants of the other vehicles were treated for non-life-threatening injuries by Medic.

Duke Energy and AT&T have been requested to repair. At this time, South Boulevard from Inwood Drive and Seneca Place are currently down, according to the CMPD.

The case is still active and ongoing, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing swimmer dies from drowning on Lake Norman
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Two N.C. men accused of impersonating federal officers, robbing home
First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
Students get vaccines at HCS, CMC clinic
Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in N. Carolina

Latest News

The celebration of art, music, food and ideas, previously scheduled to take place in uptown...
Charlotte SHOUT! festival delayed until future date in 2022
Police continue to search for the suspect in Sunday night's shooting in Lineberger Park in...
Police: Teen injured in shooting at Gastonia’s Lineberger Park
Monoclonal antibody therapy is a treatment that can prevent patients with a mild case of...
StarMed to open new clinic for monoclonal antibody therapy in Charlotte as use of therapy is up 18-fold in N.C.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 5,000 newly-reported COVID-19 cases record in North Carolina