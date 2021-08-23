Police: Chase ends in crash at South Boulevard, Starbrook Drive in Charlotte; one detained

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was detained following a chase Monday morning in Charlotte where a pedestrian and other vehicles were hit, according to authorities.

According to information from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were alerted around 11 a.m. to a license plate reader hit on South Boulevard for a vehicle wanted in connection with a previous crime.

The driver of the vehicle drove off as officers tried to make contact, authorities said. The officers did not pursue and the CMPD’s aviation unit was able to keep the vehicle in sight as it continued to drive erratically, according to law enforcement.

As the vehicle continued on Starbrook Drive, it reportedly hit a pedestrian and drove off, according to the CMPD. Officers then began a pursuit, as the vehicle continued outbound on South Boulevard. It hit several other vehicles before crashing on South Boulevard., officers said.

The driver of the vehicle was subsequently detained at the crash site and is being investigated for their involvement, according to the CMPD.

Officers said the pedestrian and all other occupants of the other vehicles were treated for non-life-threatening injuries by Medic.

Duke Energy and AT&T have been requested to repair. At this time, South Boulevard from Inwood Drive and Seneca Place are currently down, according to the CMPD.

The case is still active and ongoing, authorities said.

