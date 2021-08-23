NC DHHS Flu
Person killed in southeast Charlotte, police investigating as homicide

The incident happened on Tartan Court Monday morning.(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in southeast Charlotte Monday morning and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Detectives are on the scene of Tartan Court where one person was pronounced dead. This person has not been identified as police continue to process the scene.

There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any persons of interest or possible suspects. This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 or leave it anonymously with Crime Stopper at 704-334-1600.

