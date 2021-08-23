NC DHHS Flu
North Carolina judges: More felony offenders can now vote

The law says felons can register once they complete all aspects of their sentence, including probation and parole.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A panel of North Carolina judges is prepared to allow tens of thousands of residents convicted of felonies but whose current punishments don’t include prison time to register to vote and cast ballots.

A judge hearing a trial last week said Monday that a panel majority would issue an order soon allowing more felony offenders to vote.

Several civil rights groups and ex-offenders sued lawmakers and state officials in 2019, saying restrictions created in the 1970s are unconstitutional.

The law says felons can register once they complete all aspects of their sentence, including probation and parole.

The upcoming order could be appealed.

