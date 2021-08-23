At least two injured in shooting in south Charlotte

NC DHHS Flu
Medic says one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting near McMullen Creek.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least two people were shot in south Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Medic says one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting near McMullen Creek Parkway. Another person was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds on Cedar Circle Drive off of Johnston Road.

Sky3 flew over the scene as police officers were investigating at the Exxon gas station on Johnson Road and McMullen Creek Parkway.

No other information was provided.

Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this developing story,

