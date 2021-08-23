Charlotte SHOUT! festival delayed until future date in 2022

This story has 237 words with an estimated reading time of 1 minute, 11 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners have made the decision to postpone the Charlotte SHOUT! festival.

The celebration of art, music, food and ideas, previously scheduled to take place in Uptown Charlotte Sept. 17­­–Oct. 3, will be delayed until a future date in 2022.

Officials say more details will be shared at a later time. For more information and updates, visit CharlotteShout.com.

“We had great plans for Charlotte SHOUT! 2021 that are just going to have to wait a little longer,” said Blumenthal Performing Arts CEO Tom Gabbard. “Charlotte is ready for a big regional festival that melds together local and international artists, thought leaders and loads of free activities to bring our community together. Count on us to be back when circumstances are right to safely host a great arts festival and community celebration.”

“While we are disappointed to delay the celebration, we are committed to our patrons’ health and safety and believe this is the appropriate action to take in light of the delta variant and based on guidance from our public health partners,” said Charlotte Center City Partners Chief Creative Officer Robert Krumbine. “We believe in the mission of Charlotte SHOUT! and are excited to create an opportunity to welcome artists and thought leaders from around the world and showcase incredible local talent from right here in our own community.”

Ticketholders will be contacted with details about refunds, postponements or cancellations in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.