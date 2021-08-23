NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte SHOUT! festival delayed until future date in 2022

The celebration of art, music, food and ideas, previously scheduled to take place in uptown Charlotte this year.
The celebration of art, music, food and ideas, previously scheduled to take place in uptown...
The celebration of art, music, food and ideas, previously scheduled to take place in uptown Charlotte this year.(Blumenthal Performing Arts)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This story has 237 words with an estimated reading time of 1 minute, 11 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners have made the decision to postpone the Charlotte SHOUT! festival.

The celebration of art, music, food and ideas, previously scheduled to take place in Uptown Charlotte Sept. 17­­–Oct. 3, will be delayed until a future date in 2022.

Officials say more details will be shared at a later time. For more information and updates, visit CharlotteShout.com.

“We had great plans for Charlotte SHOUT! 2021 that are just going to have to wait a little longer,” said Blumenthal Performing Arts CEO Tom Gabbard. “Charlotte is ready for a big regional festival that melds together local and international artists, thought leaders and loads of free activities to bring our community together. Count on us to be back when circumstances are right to safely host a great arts festival and community celebration.”

“While we are disappointed to delay the celebration, we are committed to our patrons’ health and safety and believe this is the appropriate action to take in light of the delta variant and based on guidance from our public health partners,” said Charlotte Center City Partners Chief Creative Officer Robert Krumbine. “We believe in the mission of Charlotte SHOUT! and are excited to create an opportunity to welcome artists and thought leaders from around the world and showcase incredible local talent from right here in our own community.”

Ticketholders will be contacted with details about refunds, postponements or cancellations in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing swimmer dies from drowning on Lake Norman
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Two N.C. men accused of impersonating federal officers, robbing home
First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
Students get vaccines at HCS, CMC clinic
Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in N. Carolina

Latest News

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
“You don’t know who you’re messing with” Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner dwi arrest
A CMPD patrol vehicle is seen parked outside a building on the campus of Myers Park High School
‘They made me feel worse’: Former Myers Park HS students question CMPD response to rape reports
WBTV News Now: Walking through everything you need to know as students return to school in N.C.
WBTV News Now: Walking through everything you need to know as students return to school in N.C.
The incident happened on Tartan Court Monday morning.
Man shot and killed in southeast Charlotte, police investigating as homicide
5 tips to take the perfect first-day photo
2-minute video: Tips on taking A+ photos on the first day of school