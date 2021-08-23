Charlotte Pride postponing all August, September events due to rise in COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride announced that it is postponing all its events in August and September until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All events held indoors and in other confined spaces will require participants and attendees to provide proof of full COVID vaccination. Additionally, all indoor events will require masks to be worn at all times regardless of vaccination status.

Organizers are citing the increasing COVID and Delta variant surges, low vaccination rates, and high positivity rates.

“Charlotte Pride planned our four-month-long Pride Season precisely in case we needed to scale back or make changes due to the continuing pandemic. The time has now come to make these alterations,” said Daniel Valdez (he/him/his), president of the Charlotte Pride board of directors. “We are hopeful that this postponement will encourage all members of our community and our allies to take the initiative to get fully vaccinated and do their part to protect our community. Higher vaccination rates, lower positivity rates, and decreased community spread are essential for hosting our events at any point in 2021. We’re calling on every member of our community do their part — get vaccinated, wear masks, get tested.”

Valdez added, “Throughout the pandemic, Charlotte Pride’s highest priority has been to keep our entire community safe and healthy. As these fluid and ever-changing circumstances continue to unfold, we’ll keep monitoring all public health guidance and best practices for large events like ours. Come October, we hope to be at a place where our events are possible and safe for our community. To reach that point, we ask for everyone’s help. If we are unable to reach a place in which we can host our in-person activities safely, we will make decisions, like those in 2020, to protect our valuable and vulnerable community.”

Several events were planned by Charlotte Pride.

Several events were planned by Charlotte Pride, starting this Saturday, Aug. 28, and continuing through Saturday, Sept. 18, including a concert and festival.

The events have been postponed as follows:

Charlotte Pride Drag Pageant Originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28 Postponed, rescheduled as portion of Oct. 16 concert and festival

Charlotte Pride Interfaith Celebration Originally scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12 Postponed until Sunday, Oct. 17, 4 p.m. St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 1600 Norris Ave., Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Pride Festival & Concert Presented by PNC Bank and Truist Originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18 Postponed until Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. AvidXchange Music Factory Festival Grounds, 819 Hamilton St., Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Pride Parade Will proceed as originally scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 24 Tryon Street, Uptown Charlotte

Charlotte Pride will soon release full details for admission requirements and pandemic safety measures and protocols. Those details will be made available online at https://charlottepride.org.

Festival and concert to be held at AvidXchange Music Factory Festival Grounds

Charlotte Pride is excited to announce that its annual festival and concert event will be held at the AvidXchange Music Factory Festival Grounds, 819 Hamilton St., Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Charlotte Pride Festival is presented by PNC Bank. The Charlotte Pride Concert is presented by Truist. A variety of vendors and activities, as well as food trucks, will be present at the festival. The concert will include national, regional, and local entertainment. A full entertainment line-up will be announced soon.

Admission to the concert and festival event is free. VIP tickets will go on sale for $99 starting September 1. VIP tickets include stage-side access to a private VIP bar and restrooms, complimentary drink tickets, and stage viewing area. VIP pass prices will increase to $119 on Oct. 1.

