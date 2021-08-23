NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An 11-year-old girl visiting North Myrtle Beach will have quite the story to tell her friends when she gets back home.

Nicole Oister sent WMBF News video of her daughter swimming on Monday along the shoreline near 8th Avenue North.

Then all of a sudden, a shark fin is seen swimming right by here.

Oister’s 11-year-old daughter quickly gets up and runs back to the beach.

But Oister said that didn’t stop her daughter from getting back in the water.

“She’s nervous for sure, but we know that we’re in ‘their home,’ so we’ll continue to swim with caution,” Oister told WMBF News.

Do you have a cool video or picture you would like to share with us? CLICK HERE to upload the pictures and video.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing swimmer dies from drowning on Lake Norman
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
President Joe Biden believes the pandemic exposed “serious problems” with the current...
Biden administration officials say enhanced unemployment benefits will expire September 6
Two N.C. men accused of impersonating federal officers, robbing home

Latest News

Chester County Schools defy S.C. mask mandate ban, requires masks indoors
School administrators at Johnson C. Smith University are requiring that all students be...
Johnson C. Smith students sound off on campus vaccine requirement
Bill Cook
Rock Hill Schools superintendent Bill Cook resigns unexpectedly 1 week into school year
Former Myers Park students question how CMPD handled reported rapes
Former Myers Park students question how CMPD handled reported rapes