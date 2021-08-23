CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An 11-year-old girl visiting North Myrtle Beach will have quite the story to tell her friends when she gets back home.

Nicole Oister sent WMBF News video of her daughter swimming on Monday along the shoreline near 8th Avenue North.

Then all of a sudden, a shark fin is seen swimming right by here.

Oister’s 11-year-old daughter quickly gets up and runs back to the beach.

But Oister said that didn’t stop her daughter from getting back in the water.

“She’s nervous for sure, but we know that we’re in ‘their home,’ so we’ll continue to swim with caution,” Oister told WMBF News.

Do you have a cool video or picture you would like to share with us? CLICK HERE to upload the pictures and video.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.