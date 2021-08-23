Caldwell Co High Schools won’t play football this Friday due to COVID

This article has 137 words with a read time of approximately seconds.

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - The football teams for all three high schools in Caldwell County will be benched this weekend due to COVID-19 issues.

School officials say county-wide, the school system has 15 faculty and 38 students listed as having positive COVID cases.

Some of those cases have affected each of the three football teams.

Due to contact tracing, it means quarantine for many students and staff and officials felt the safe thing to do was cancel the Friday night games this week.

No cases connect all three schools.

It’s just a coincidence, say officials, that all three have the same issues.

None of those who are positive is seriously ill, said spokesperson Libby Brown. “They are all OK,” she said.

Health professionals will evaluate the cases on a day-to-day basis, says Brown. No decision has been made about next week’s games.

