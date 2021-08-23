NC DHHS Flu
AAA: Carolinas drivers could see cheaper gas as crude oil falls to lowest price in months

Crude oil prices fell to their lowest levels since May.
A drop in crude oil prices could mean cheaper gas at the pumps.
A drop in crude oil prices could mean cheaper gas at the pumps.(Live 5/File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Drivers in the Carolinas could soon expect some good news at the gas pumps.

Crude oil prices fell to their lowest levels since May, declining $5 per barrel on the week, according to AAA. Representatives said if that trend continues and cheaper prices are sustained, motorists can expect some relief at the pump “in the near future.”

North Carolina’s current gas price average sits at $2.89, seeing a 3-cent decline on the week, according to AAA. That’s the same price as a month ago and 86 cents more expensive than last year.

In South Carolina, the current gas price average is $2.86, a 1-cent decline on the week, according to AAA. That’s four cents cheaper than a month ago and 94 cents more expensive than last year.

The national average is $3.16 as of Monday, which is 98 cents higher than a year ago and 56 cents more than two years ago, according to AAA.

While Monday’s national average is just two cents cheaper than last Monday, by the end of the week it could be even less, a AAA press release stated.

