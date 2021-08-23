2-minute video: Tips on taking A+ photos on the first day of school

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is your home for back-to-school coverage! In addition to everything you need to know before the new school year starts, we’re talking about how to take prime first-day photos of your A+ student.

Here’s how to make that special first-day moment memorable with these easy reminders. One of the best parts? You don’t need an expensive camera, just a few techniques. Abby Theodros got a few tips from WBTV’s Chief Photographer Corey Schmidt for a perfect picture.

Don’t forget, share your first-day photos with WBTV by heading to our Back to School page or tagging us on social media with #WBTVandMe.

1. Get low

Get down on their level! Instead of looking down at your child, take your photos at their height.

Get on your child's level for the photo
Get on your child's level for the photo(WBTV)

2. Watch your headroom

Make sure you have a little space above your child’s head in the photo, but not too much!

Make sure you don't have too much headroom
Make sure you don't have too much headroom(WBTV)

3. Lighting is key!

If you’re outside, you probably want to be in the shade. You want the background to be in the shade also.

If you’re inside, avoid having your child stand in front of a window. They’ll be backlit, creating a silhouette. You want to be able to see them in the photo!

Avoid having your child stand in front of a window
Avoid having your child stand in front of a window(WBTV)

4. Capture their natural smile

Talk to your kids about something that will make them laugh and then start snapping!

Capture your child's natural smile
Capture your child's natural smile(WBTV)

5. Don’t over-edit

You can spruce up your photos if you want, but overediting takes away from the authenticity.

And just like that, you’ve got a back-to-school photo worth framing and posting! Don’t forget, share your first-day photos with WBTV by heading to our Back to School page or tagging us on social media with #WBTVandMe.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

