Two N.C. men accused of impersonating federal officers, robbing home
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have accused two North Carolina men of impersonating federal law enforcement officers and robbing a home.
The Forsyth County Drug Task Force says 41-year-old Freddie Wayne Huff II of Lexington and 27-year-old Rahain Antoine Deriggs of Jacksonville face multiple charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that police responded on May 28 to a report of a burglary and armed robbery in which two men suspected of posing as federal law enforcement officers forced their way into a home, restrained the seven people inside and stole multiple items.
