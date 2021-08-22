NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Two N.C. men accused of impersonating federal officers, robbing home

(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have accused two North Carolina men of impersonating federal law enforcement officers and robbing a home.

The  Forsyth County Drug Task Force says 41-year-old Freddie Wayne Huff II of Lexington and 27-year-old Rahain Antoine Deriggs of Jacksonville face multiple charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that police responded on May 28 to a report of a burglary and armed robbery in which two men suspected of posing as federal law enforcement officers forced their way into a home, restrained the seven people inside and stole multiple items.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
Mooresville husband and father went viral on TikTok after posting video about experience at...
Mooresville father goes viral on TikTok describing hospital conditions, rooms filled with unvaccinated patients
In less than one week over 140,000 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students will start the new...
CMS addresses vacancies, COVID-19 safety leading up to the first day of school
The two biggest hospital systems in Charlotte have announced new visitation restrictions due to...
Atrium, Novant announce new visitation restrictions due to COVID-19
Mecklenburg County Public Health officials say they will be revising language in the public...
Mecklenburg Public Health to clarify that indoor mask mandate applies to public and private schools

Latest News

Mecklenburg Co. changing language in mask mandate
Mecklenburg Co. changing language in mask mandate
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Person killed in shooting in west Charlotte