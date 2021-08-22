Two N.C. men accused of impersonating federal officers, robbing home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have accused two North Carolina men of impersonating federal law enforcement officers and robbing a home.

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force says 41-year-old Freddie Wayne Huff II of Lexington and 27-year-old Rahain Antoine Deriggs of Jacksonville face multiple charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that police responded on May 28 to a report of a burglary and armed robbery in which two men suspected of posing as federal law enforcement officers forced their way into a home, restrained the seven people inside and stole multiple items.

