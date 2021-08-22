CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be in the upper 80s but the next two days will take us to the mid-90s!

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

A few PM T-storms today

Tracking Henri

Heat index close to 100° Monday/ Tuesday

Things are heating up this week! (WBTV)

Today’s big story is Hurricane Henri.

The storm will lash eastern Long Island and southern New England all day today.

The category 1 storm will bring dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds and flooding rain to places that don’t typically have to deal with that kind of weather. We are safely out of the path of that storm here in the Carolinas, but our hearts go out to those who are in it.

Closer to home, today will be a pretty typical warm and muggy August day.

Highs will reach the upper 80s and there is a 40% chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Monday and Tuesday will be even hotter. Highs will head for the mid-90s.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s or close to 100°. Rain chances will be low those two days.

The second half of the week will be in the low 90s. There’s a 30-40% chance for afternoon thunderstorms each day.

Make it a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

