Police in Salisbury investigating homicide

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a homicide that occurred early on Sunday morning.

According to a press release, on Sunday at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Carpenters Circle regarding a reported shooting. Officers arrived and located Gary Dionne Lowe, 39, who had sustained a gunshot injury.

Mr. Lowe was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information please contact Detective Drakeford at (704) 638-5333, (704) 638-5262 or email: investigations@salisburync.gov .

Tips may also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, or submitted online here.

