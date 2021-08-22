NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Person killed in shooting in west Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 61 words with a read time of approximately 18 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide after a person was killed in a shooting late Saturday in west Charlotte.

Police responded to a shooting on Brooksvale Street around 11:17 p.m.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with a gunshot wound.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mooresville husband and father went viral on TikTok after posting video about experience at...
Mooresville father goes viral on TikTok describing hospital conditions, rooms filled with unvaccinated patients
In less than one week over 140,000 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students will start the new...
CMS addresses vacancies, COVID-19 safety leading up to the first day of school
First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
The two biggest hospital systems in Charlotte have announced new visitation restrictions due to...
Atrium, Novant announce new visitation restrictions due to COVID-19
Mecklenburg County Public Health officials say they will be revising language in the public...
Mecklenburg Public Health to clarify that indoor mask mandate applies to public and private schools

Latest News

Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
University of Virginia
University of Virginia disenrolls 238 students for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
Impairment and speed are suspected to be contributing factors for this crash.
CMPD: 1 dead after man fleeing from hit-and-run hits another car