Person killed in shooting in west Charlotte

This article has 61 words with a read time of approximately 18 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide after a person was killed in a shooting late Saturday in west Charlotte.

Police responded to a shooting on Brooksvale Street around 11:17 p.m.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with a gunshot wound.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.