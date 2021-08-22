Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials responded to a crash early Sunday involving a tractor-trailer and a firetruck near Carowinds in South Carolina.
Crews on scene told WBTV that the driver of the tractor-trailer fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into the fire truck on I-77 southbound just before 3 a.m.
The crash caused a backup along I-77 leaving one lane open as crews worked to clean up.
Officials have not said if there were any injuries.
