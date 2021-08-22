NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Flags ordered to half-staff to honor North Carolina veteran

((Source: WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered American and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor a military veteran.

The Salisbury Post reports local native Henry E. Ellis was killed on Nov. 30, 1950, in what is now North Korea.

For about 70 years, Ellis was listed as killed in action although his remains hadn’t been found.

Last September, a Department of Defense medical examiner determined the remains found in 2012 to be Ellis.

A funeral with full military honors is scheduled for Monday on the campus of the Salisbury VA.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
Mooresville husband and father went viral on TikTok after posting video about experience at...
Mooresville father goes viral on TikTok describing hospital conditions, rooms filled with unvaccinated patients
In less than one week over 140,000 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students will start the new...
CMS addresses vacancies, COVID-19 safety leading up to the first day of school
The two biggest hospital systems in Charlotte have announced new visitation restrictions due to...
Atrium, Novant announce new visitation restrictions due to COVID-19
Mecklenburg County Public Health officials say they will be revising language in the public...
Mecklenburg Public Health to clarify that indoor mask mandate applies to public and private schools

Latest News

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Carpenter's Circle.
Police in Salisbury investigating homicide
Two N.C. men accused of impersonating federal officers, robbing home
Mecklenburg Co. changing language in mask mandate
Mecklenburg Co. changing language in mask mandate
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77
Officials: Driver of tractor-trailer falls asleep, crashes into fire truck on I-77