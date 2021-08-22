Missing swimmer dies from drowning on Lake Norman

This article has 38 words with a read time of approximately 11 seconds.

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing swimmer died after being recovered from Lake Norman Sunday afternoon.

The drowning happened around 3 p.m. off of Lake Campus Drive in Cornelius.

Officials say they were called for a missing swimmer on Lake Norman. Crews searched for about 40 minutes before finding the swimmer. Around 3:46 p.m., the swimmer was pronounced dead.

N.C. Wildlife officials confirmed that the swimmer was a female.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.