Missing swimmer dies from drowning on Lake Norman

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing swimmer died after being recovered from Lake Norman Sunday afternoon.

The drowning happened around 3 p.m. off of Lake Campus Drive in Cornelius.

Officials say they were called for a missing swimmer on Lake Norman. Crews searched for about 40 minutes before finding the swimmer. Around 3:46 p.m., the swimmer was pronounced dead.

N.C. Wildlife officials confirmed that the swimmer was a female.

No other information was provided.

