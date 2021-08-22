Bus Stop Forecast: The summer sizzle continues this week, as many kids head back to school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer will continue to be felt this week as many kids start a new school year with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s.

Isolated to scattered storms will be possible at times, so have an umbrella in your vehicle.

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall around 12:15 PM Sunday, with winds of 60 mph, near Westerly, Rhode Island, just to the east of Long Island, New York.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Monday & Tuesday: Lower 90s, with heat indices in the upper 90s.

Isolated to scattered storms each day this week.

Temperatures stay in the upper 80s to near 90 for the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, and be alerted of any severe weather near you. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast (WBTV)

Partly cloudy skies and patchy fog will be possible overnight with Monday morning low temperatures ranging from around 70 degrees for Charlotte to around 60 degrees for Boone.

Monday and Tuesday will be steamy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values approaching the upper 90s. A stray storm is possible, yet most folks will stay dry, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Isolated to scattered storms are possible Wednesday through Friday with the best chance during the afternoon and evening hours.

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the lower 90s each day.

Next weekend looks to remain warm and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, and isolated storms possible.

Hurricane Henri made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15 PM Sunday, with winds around 60 mph.

Along with damaging winds and a dangerous storm surge, flash flooding will continue to be the widespread concern, as Henri lingers over New England into early Tuesday morning.

Many places in New England will pick up 3″ to 6″ of rain, with 10″+ rainfall possible in isolated areas.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.