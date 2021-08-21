University of Virginia disenrolls 238 students for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (CBS NEWS) - The University of Virginia removed more than 200 students from its rolls for not meeting the school’s coronavirus vaccine requirement.

Of the 238 students disenrolled, only 49 were actually registered for fall semester classes, leading the university to believe that the majority of the students “may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all,” university spokesman Brian Coy said in an email to The Virginian-Pilot.

The students were removed after “receiving multiple reminders via email, text, phone calls, calls to parents that they were out of compliance and had until yesterday to update their status,” Coy said.

The university is requiring all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated before returning to its Charlottesville campus unless they have a medical or religious exemption. About 96.6% of the university’s 27,115 undergrad and graduate students have been fully vaccinated, the university said earlier this week.

