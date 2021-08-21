NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Search continues for missing persons in North Carolina flood

(WYFF/NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRUSO, N.C. (AP) - Hundreds of searchers continued combing through debris looking for four people who remain unaccounted for after flooding in western North Carolina.

Haywood County Emergency Services issued an update Saturday on search and rescue efforts. The number of missing individuals dropped from five to four.

As recently as of Thursday, 20 people had been unaccounted for. The death toll remained at four, all from the town of Cruso.

Two of those who died were identified Saturday as 73-year-old Judy Mason and 83-year-old Charlene Mungo.

Officials said more than 200 searchers were deployed Saturday, the fourth day of rescue efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Fred.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
Mooresville husband and father went viral on TikTok after posting video about experience at...
Mooresville father goes viral on TikTok describing hospital conditions, rooms filled with unvaccinated patients
In less than one week over 140,000 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students will start the new...
CMS addresses vacancies, COVID-19 safety leading up to the first day of school
The two biggest hospital systems in Charlotte have announced new visitation restrictions due to...
Atrium, Novant announce new visitation restrictions due to COVID-19
Mecklenburg County Public Health officials say they will be revising language in the public...
Mecklenburg Public Health to clarify that indoor mask mandate applies to public and private schools

Latest News

Students get vaccines at HCS, CMC clinic
Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in N. Carolina
Missing swimmer dies from drowning on Lake Norman
Back to School: What you need to know as students, staff return to the classroom
Back to School: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, rest of WBTV districts return to classroom this week
The shooting happened in the 800 block of Carpenter's Circle.
Police in Salisbury investigating homicide
Flags ordered to half-staff to honor North Carolina veteran