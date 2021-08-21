NC DHHS Flu
SC college welcomes men into dorms for 1st time in 167 years

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A private college in South Carolina is allowing men to live on campus for the first time since it was founded 167 years ago.

About 45 men moved into a dorm set aside for them at Columbia College on Thursday. College officials said last year they decided to bring men to what had been an all-women’s college because enrollment had fallen 25% in the past decade.

Columbia College President Tom Bogart, who took over in October, said most women now want a co-educational experience which should allow the college to grow.

