Look up! August full moon lights up night sky this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The August full moon is coming this weekend.

Known as the full sturgeon moon, it peaks at 8:02 a.m. EDT on Sunday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The moon will look full on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

“August’s full moon was traditionally called the sturgeon moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Full moon names come from the Native American tradition.

Other traditional names are:

  • Corn moon
  • Harvest moon
  • Ricing moon
  • Black cherries moon

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

