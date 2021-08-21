Hot weekend with low rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you have outdoor plans, this weekend will be another hot one!

Temps close to 90 degrees

High humidity

Lower storm chances

Today will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Tomorrow will be about the same, with temperatures just a shade higher, in the low 90s. You can never completely rule out a pop-up thunderstorm in the summer, but neither weekend day looks terribly active on the rain front.

Today's high temperatures (First Alert Weather)

Henri is expected to strengthen into a hurricane today. It continues to move to the north and away from the Carolinas. While we won’t see any direct impacts around here, the beaches will have rough surf and rip currents. Be extra careful if you have a beach weekend planned! Henri is expected to be close to category 1 status when it makes landfall and impacts areas like New York, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Tropical Storm Henri (First Alert Weather)

Closer to home, the week ahead looks like another hot one! Highs will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will remain low.

The middle of the week holds a better rain chance. There’s a 40% chance on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

