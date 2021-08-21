NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hot weekend with low rain chances

First Alert Weather: Another hot, humid day.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you have outdoor plans, this weekend will be another hot one!

  • Temps close to 90 degrees
  • High humidity
  • Lower storm chances

Today will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Tomorrow will be about the same, with temperatures just a shade higher, in the low 90s. You can never completely rule out a pop-up thunderstorm in the summer, but neither weekend day looks terribly active on the rain front.

Today's high temperatures
Today's high temperatures(First Alert Weather)

Henri is expected to strengthen into a hurricane today. It continues to move to the north and away from the Carolinas. While we won’t see any direct impacts around here, the beaches will have rough surf and rip currents. Be extra careful if you have a beach weekend planned! Henri is expected to be close to category 1 status when it makes landfall and impacts areas like New York, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Tropical Storm Henri
Tropical Storm Henri(First Alert Weather)

Closer to home, the week ahead looks like another hot one! Highs will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will remain low.

The middle of the week holds a better rain chance. There’s a 40% chance on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mooresville husband and father went viral on TikTok after posting video about experience at...
Mooresville father goes viral on TikTok describing hospital conditions, rooms filled with unvaccinated patients
Anne Springs Close
Anne Springs Close, founder and namesake of York Co. greenway, dies
Some Charlotte businesses refuse mask mandate, others say it’s not their job to be “police”
Some Charlotte businesses refuse mask mandate, others say it’s not their job to be “police”
The two biggest hospital systems in Charlotte have announced new visitation restrictions due to...
Atrium, Novant announce new visitation restrictions due to COVID-19
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity

Latest News

Tropical Storm Henri
WBTV Tropical Tracker: Henri set to become a hurricane as it heads for the Northeast today
If you have outdoor plans, this weekend will be another hot one!
First Alert Weather: Hot weekend with low rain chances
If you have outdoor plans however, thunderstorms are highly unlikely to get in your way as we...
Hot and humid weekend with little, if any, rainfall
Hot and humid weekend with little, if any, rainfall
Hot and humid weekend with little, if any, rainfall