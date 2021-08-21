Hot and humid weekend with little, if any, rainfall
If you have outdoor plans however, thunderstorms are highly unlikely to get in your way as we are forecasting mostly sunny skies through Monday.
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Who remembers the album by Neil Diamond – Hot August Night? Ok, I didn’t think so. But that’s the era in which we find ourselves as the heat and humidity will encircle us this weekend and dig in for at least another week.
- Hot and Humid Weekend
- Little, If Any Rainfall
- Storms More likely Next Week
If you have outdoor plans however, thunderstorms are highly unlikely to get in your way as we are forecasting mostly sunny skies through Monday.
Daytime scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms become more likely starting Tuesday next week and we’ll likely see that pattern repeat through the end of next week. Otherwise, I don’t foresee any surprises in this forecast.
Have a great weekend, keep it safe!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.