Hot and humid weekend with little, if any, rainfall

By Eric Thomas
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Who remembers the album by Neil Diamond – Hot August Night?  Ok, I didn’t think so.  But that’s the era in which we find ourselves as the heat and humidity will encircle us this weekend and dig in for at least another week.

  • Hot and Humid Weekend
  • Little, If Any Rainfall
  • Storms More likely Next Week

Daytime scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms become more likely starting Tuesday next week and we’ll likely see that pattern repeat through the end of next week.  Otherwise, I don’t foresee any surprises in this forecast.

Have a great weekend, keep it safe!

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

