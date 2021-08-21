CMPD: 1 dead after man fleeing from hit-and-run hits another car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning.

A two-car crash was reported around 2:21 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at the intersection of North Tryon and West 30th streets with Matheson Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 2012 Ford Taurus with front end damage and a 2006 Lexus ES 330 with damage to the passenger side

The driver of the Ford Taurus was located lying on the ground outside of the vehicle. The driver of the Lexus and front seat passenger were located inside the vehicle with serious injuries. Everyone at the scene was transported to Atrium Health Main by MEDIC with serious injuries.

The front seat passenger of the Lexus was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Main due to injuries she sustained from the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that the 2012 Ford Taurus was being driven by Laregis Armand McCoy. McCoy, who had just been involved in a hit and run, was fleeing from the first crash location at a high rate of speed when he failed to stop the Ford at a red light in its direction of travel.

The Ford entered the intersection and struck the Lexus on the passenger side. The Lexus, which was being driven by Ivan Troy Tapley Sr., was crossing the intersection east from West 30th street onto Matheson avenue. The Lexus had a green light and the right-of-way when entering into the intersection. Tapley is currently at Atrium Health Main with serious injuries.

Impairment and speed are suspected to be contributing factors for this crash. Arrest warrants have been signed for Laregis Armand McCoy for the crimes of felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury, driving while impaired, and aggressive driving. McCoy will be transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Jail and turned over to the Mecklenburg County Sherriff’s Office once he is released from the hospital.

Information for the passenger of the Lexus will be released once next of kin notification has been made.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, ext. 1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

