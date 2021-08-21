NC DHHS Flu
Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at UNC dormitory

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Some students at University of North Carolina dormitory have been placed in isolation after officials identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

The university said Saturday that a cluster of at least five cases has been identified at Avery Residence Hall.

The announcement comes a day after university officials said that unvaccinated students will now have to be tested twice weekly. The initial requirement was once a week.

Earlier this month, university officials announced a cluster of cases connected to an event at the school of pharmacy.

The university says 87 percent of students report that they have been vaccinated.

