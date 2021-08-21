Body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond, police say
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand said a body was found inside a vehicle submerged in a pond.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the vehicle was found at around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Robert Grissom Parkway.
No further details were immediately provided.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue were also on scene.
